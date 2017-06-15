BRPD seeking suspect accused of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man accused of robbing the Dollar General on N Little John Rd. Wednesday night.

Officials say a black male suspect entered the store, located at 191 N Little John Rd., around 9 p.m., approached the checkout counter, and pulled out a handgun, demanding money.

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

