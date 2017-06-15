Senate Finance Committee approves budget, next goes to full Senate

Congressman Steve Scalise is in surgery for a third time at a Washington, D.C. hospital.More >>
Congressman Steve Scalise is in surgery for a third time at a Washington, D.C. hospital.More >>
The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved the budget plan passed by the House on Wednesday, leaving the full Senate left to vote on it.More >>
The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved the budget plan passed by the House on Wednesday, leaving the full Senate left to vote on it.More >>
Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.More >>
Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.More >>
Detectives said thanks to a tip from the public, they have now identified a woman accused of using a fake check to buy items from a store. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Annette Burch, 43, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Detectives said thanks to a tip from the public, they have now identified a woman accused of using a fake check to buy items from a store. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Annette Burch, 43, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street just after midnight.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street just after midnight.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.More >>
Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.More >>