Senate Finance Committee approves budget, next goes to full Senate

The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday approved the budget plan passed by the House on Wednesday, leaving the full Senate left to vote on it.

The Associated Press reported the Senate Finance Committee voted 8-3 in favor of advancing the budget without any changes.

The full Senate will review the proposed $28 billion-plus operating budget Friday morning. Lawmakers have until Monday to pass a budget without forcing another special session.

