Charges added against man accused of setting fire that killed Baton Rouge woman

Fire investigators have added a charge of aggravated arson against the man accused of setting a fire that killed a 32-year-old woman. Police say they plan to upgrade charges against him as well.

Amanda Korkosz was found inside her home on Henagen Avenue, which is off Plank Road, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26. An autopsy showed that she died of smoke inhalation.

Edward Allen, 35, of Baton Rouge, was initially arrested on charges of false communication of a planned arson after a witness identified him as Korkosz's boyfriend.

According to the witness' statement to police, on the morning of May 25, she saw and heard Allen say he was going to set his girlfriend's house on fire if she put him out again.

The witness told police on the next morning, May 26, she saw Allen walking in a fast pace and saying Korkosz "snuck" [punch] him and put him out.

The fire happened later that same night.

According to the probable cause report, the witness gave a detailed description of Allen.

Allen is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

