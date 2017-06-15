WANTED: Tip helps identify woman accused of using fake check

Detectives said thanks to a tip from the public, they have now identified a woman accused of using a fake check to buy items from a store.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Annette Burch, 43, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Burch used the fraudulent check at a home improvement store on May 11.

Burch is wanted on charges of monetary instrument abuse and felony theft.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

