Ultimate Father's Day 'Indoor' Barbecued Pork

Air date: June 15, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep time: 8–10 Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Comment:

This sandwich filling is so easy, it can be made while you are asleep or at work. How? It is made in a crock- pot or slow cooker. You just mix the ingredients together and turn on the cooker. When you get home, supper’s ready.

Ingredients:

4 pounds boneless pork sirloin or shoulder roast

1½ cups ketchup

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsps Dijon mustard

2 tbsps Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp liquid smoke

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp granulated garlic

2 cups sliced red onion

1 cup sliced yellow bell pepper

1 cup sliced green bell pepper

1 cup whole garlic cloves, peeled

Method:

NOTE: You can make this same recipe even easier by using a bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce and you can also create this dish with beef instead of pork. In a large bowl, combine ketchup, brown sugar, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke. Stir in salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Place roast in a 4.5 quart or larger slow cooker. Pour ketchup mixture over roast. Spread onions, bell peppers and garlic over the roast. Cover and cook on low for 8–10 hours. Before serving, remove meat from cooker and shred with a fork. Return to cooker and stir to coat evenly with sauce. Serve on toasted rolls or buns and top with additional sauce.