LSU departs for the College World Series in hopes of winning No. 7

The LSU baseball team departed Alex Box Stadium Thursday morning on their way to the College World Series in Omaha, NE.

The 2017 Tigers are looking to win the school's seventh national championship, the first since 2009.

Before departing for the CWS, head coach Paul Mainieri took a moment to remember injured Congressman Steve Scalise, who was shot in Alexandria, VA Wednesday morning.

"I want to start this off by saying our thoughts and prayers are with Steve Scalise right now," the head coach said.

The team also sent t-shirts and hats to Congressman Scalise and congressional members playing in the Annual Congressional Baseball Game.

"They are going to all wear LSU hats in honor of Steve and I think that's a wonderful thing. So we sent some stuff up there and hope Steve has a quick and full recovery," said Coach Mainieri.

LSU will face the Florida State Seminoles Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers have won 16 games in a row and 18 of their last 19 games, while the Seminoles have won six in a row and 12 of their last 13 games.

The Tigers will play either Oregon State or Cal State Fullerton on Monday.

