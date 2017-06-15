Pecan Fudge

-
Air date: June 13, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 20 Pieces
Comment:
Chocolate, pecans and divinity are typical flavors of fudge created in homes of Bayou Country. The addition of roasted pecans adds an interesting twist.
Ingredients:
1 cup chopped pecans, roasted
¼ pound butter
3 cups sugar
5 ounces evaporated milk
1 (12-ounce) package semisweet chocolate morsels
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream
Method:
Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with foil then set aside. In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Blend in sugar and milk. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be careful not to scorch butter, as mixture will caramelize. Remove from heat. Stirring constantly with a large cooking spoon, add chocolate, vanilla, marshmallow cream and pecans. Mixture should be creamy and slightly thickened. Pour into prepared baking dish and allow to cool. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and serve.