Pecan Fudge

Air date: June 13, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 20 Pieces

Chocolate, pecans and divinity are typical flavors of fudge created in homes of Bayou Country. The addition of roasted pecans adds an interesting twist.

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped pecans, roasted

¼ pound butter

3 cups sugar

5 ounces evaporated milk

1 (12-ounce) package semisweet chocolate morsels

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream

Method:

Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with foil then set aside. In a 2-quart, heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Blend in sugar and milk. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be careful not to scorch butter, as mixture will caramelize. Remove from heat. Stirring constantly with a large cooking spoon, add chocolate, vanilla, marshmallow cream and pecans. Mixture should be creamy and slightly thickened. Pour into prepared baking dish and allow to cool. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and serve.