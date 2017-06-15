Police: Carjacking victim suffers bloody nose, swollen eye

A man accused of beating a person and taking their vehicle is now behind bars.

Court documents state Eldrick Williams, 43, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday.

According to the probable cause report, the victim was attacked and the suspect took the victim’s cellphone and vehicle.

The report added the victim suffered a bloody nose and swollen eye.

Williams is charged with second-degree battery, carjacking, and simple robbery.

His bond is set at $75,000.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the incident.

