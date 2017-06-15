Police: Carjacking victim suffers bloody nose, swollen eye

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that has impacted multiple people in the parish already.More >>
A man accused of beating a person and taking their vehicle is now behind bars. Court documents state Eldrick Williams, 43, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Wednesday.More >>
A man facing multiple vehicle burglary and other charges in East Baton Rouge Parish has now been arrested in Livingston Parish on theft charges. Jail documents show Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, was booked Wednesday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of Baton Rouge early Thursday morning. It happened near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Lockwood Avenue around 12:15 a.m.More >>
Lawmakers are coming together in a rare sign of solidarity after the shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, as the congressman remains hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
