Man accused of burglaries in EBR Parish now faces theft charges in Livingston Parish

A man facing multiple vehicle burglary and other charges in East Baton Rouge Parish has now been arrested in Livingston Parish on theft charges.

Jail documents show Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, was booked Wednesday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

He is charged with one count of theft and four counts of theft of a firearm. All of the charges are felonies. His bond is set at $110,000.

No other details were released on this case.

RELATED STORIES:

Man arrested twice in connection with vehicle burglaries faces additional counts

Deputies arrest man suspected of breaking into vehicles in Biltmore Subdivision

Allen is also accused of breaking into several vehicles in the Biltmore Subdivision and breaking into a concession stand near the baseball field at Central High School.

According to investigators, those break-ins happened in April.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.