Shooting on Chippewa St. leaves 1 dead

Lawmakers are coming together in a rare sign of solidarity after the shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, as the congressman remains hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of Baton Rouge early Thursday morning. It happened near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Lockwood Avenue around 12:15 a.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, June 15.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council voted 8-2 to levy a tax that will benefit the Council on Aging (COA). Voters approved this tax back in November of 2016.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
