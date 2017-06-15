Shooting on Chippewa St. leaves 1 dead

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Chippewa Street and Lockwood Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

The victim reportedly died at the scene after being shot multiple times. His name has not been released.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

