Shooting in north Baton Rouge leaves 39-year-old dead

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the intersection of Lockwood Avenue and Chippewa Street just after midnight.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD said the victim died at the scene after being shot multiple times. He added the victim is 39 years old, but his name has still not been released.

According to Mckneely, detectives have learned the victim was shot by more than one person and those suspects were last seen driving off in a white sport utility vehicle that was headed west on Chippewa.

Police said they don't know the names of the suspects and they have not established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

