39-year-old man killed in shooting in north Baton Rouge identified

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the streets of north Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened at the intersection of Lockwood Ave. and Chippewa St. just after midnight.

Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD says the victim died at the scene after being shot multiple times. He added the victim has been identified 39-year-old Wilbert Bell Jr.

According to Mckneely, detectives have learned Bell was shot by more than one person and those suspects were last seen driving off in a white sport utility vehicle that was headed west on Chippewa.

Police say they don't know the names of the suspects and they have not established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.