President Trump visits wounded Scalise in hospital

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday night, where Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is being treated for his injuries following the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition."

Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition. — MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017

It provided no further details about him.

