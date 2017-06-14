President Trump visits wounded Scalise in hospital - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday night, where Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is being treated for his injuries following the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump brought two bouquets of white flowers to the hospital.

MedStar Washington said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that Scalise "was critically injured and remains in critical condition."

It provided no further details about him.

