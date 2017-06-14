Gov. Edwards sign many bills into new laws Wednesday - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Edwards sign many bills into new laws Wednesday

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Wednesday, June 14, Governor John Bel Edwards signed many bills into new laws.

He signed the following bills:

  • ACT 76 – SB 55: Provides relative to prescribers of controlled dangerous substances.
  • ACT 77 – HB 14: Provides relative to the naming of the Madisonville branch library in St. Tammany Parish.
  • ACT 79 – HB 27: Amends the definition of "household member" for purposes of assistance and protection from domestic abuse.
  • ACT 80 – HB 182: Provides relative to the Kenilworth Improvement District in Orleans Parish.
  • ACT 81 – HB 191:  Changes the name of the "Quail Unlimited" prestige license plate to the "Quail Forever" prestige license plate.
  • ACT 82 – HB 192: Provides for limitations on the prescribing of opioids.
  • ACT 83 – HB 200: Provides relative to the municipal police civil service system for the city of Mandeville. 
  • ACT 84 – HB 223: Provides relative to abuse among dating partners.
  • ACT 85 – HB 329: Provides relative to the Lake Barrington Subdivision Improvement District in Orleans Parish.
  • ACT 86 – HB 452: Makes requirement for in-service training relative to suicide prevention applicable to nonpublic and charter school teachers and other employees. 
  • ACT 87 – HB 487: Relative to fraudulent or fictitious identification credentials. 
  • ACT 88 – HB 490: Creates the Advisory Council on Heroin and Opioid Prevention and Education.
  • ACT 89 – HB 499: Provides relative to the crime of stalking. 
  • ACT 90 – HB 509:  Provides relative to temporary restraining orders. 
  • ACT 91 – HB 524:  Provides relative to the stay of discovery in certain proceedings. 
  • ACT 92 – HB 540: Provides relative to the authority of the police chief in the city of Eunice. 
  • ACT 93 – HB 87: Provides relative to the classified police service in the city of Eunice. 
  • ACT 94 – HB 97: Provides relative to certification requirements for law enforcement officers investigating traffic fatalities. 
  • ACT 95 – HB 114: Provides relative to the sale and shipment of certain alcoholic beverages. 
  • ACT 96 – HB 129: Provides relative to small successions.
  • ACT 97 – HB 171:  Provides for technical corrections in Title 17 of the La. Revised Statutes. 
  • ACT 98 – HB 204:  Provides relative to the information provided to the Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections when offenders are sentenced to its custody. 
  • ACT 99 – HB 216: Provides relative to indigent defense services in certain city courts. 
  • ACT 100 – HB 225:  Provides relative to certain substances in the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. 
  • ACT 101 – HB 276:  Provides relative to law enforcement officers while under officer-involved incident investigations.
  • ACT 102 – HB 328:  Provides relative to extinction of rights relating to immovable property.
  • ACT 103 – HB 410: Provides relative to the quorum necessary for the Public Defender Board to transact business. 
  • ACT 104 – HB 485: Provides relative to the functions of jury commissions in certain parishes. 
  • ACT 105 – SB 9: Provides relative to servitudes of natural drainage. 
  • ACT 106 – SB 14: Amends the definition of "auto-injector" for purposes of emergency medical services.
  • ACT 107 – SB 28: Provides relative to facilities providing housing to individuals referred by judicial agencies.
  • ACT 108 – SB 70: Makes misbranding or adulteration of drugs under certain circumstances a felony.
  • ACT 109 – SB 77: Allows the use of gill nets for taking of shad as bait fish with certain limitations.
  • ACT 110 – SB 94: Designates portions of certain state highways.
  • ACT 111 – SB 119: Authorizes a surface lease between Williams, Inc. and the state land office.
  • ACT 112 – SB 230: Removes certain museums from the jurisdiction of the Department of State.

