Judge considering whether BRPD officer can sue BLM protesters for injuries he sustained during protest

There’s a new development on a lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge police officer against activist, Deray McKesson and Black Lives Matter.

A hearing was held Wednesday, June 14 that could derail the whole case. In the lawsuit, the unnamed officer claims members of Black Lives Matter protesting the Alton Sterling shooting case in July hurled a rock at his face, knocking out teeth and hurting his jaw.

The officer also claims McKesson was in charge and was directing the July protesters. But a federal judge is now weighing the argument that Black Lives Matter is not a formal organization, and therefore, is not responsible for the actions of protesters.

The judge is expected to make a decision on whether or not the suit can move forward in the coming days.

