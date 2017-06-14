La. House approves budget plan

Officials say Cedric Davis has been located.More >>
Officials say Cedric Davis has been located.More >>
Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters, according to reports. Louisiana Sportsman magazine is reporting officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.More >>
Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters, according to reports. Louisiana Sportsman magazine is reporting officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.More >>
There’s a new development on a lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge police officer against activist, Deray McKesson and Black Lives Matter.More >>
There’s a new development on a lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge police officer against activist, Deray McKesson and Black Lives Matter.More >>
With the narrowest vote, lawmakers in the Louisiana House spurned their GOP leaders and backed a $28 billion-plus operating budget that would use every dollar forecast to be available for spending.More >>
With the narrowest vote, lawmakers in the Louisiana House spurned their GOP leaders and backed a $28 billion-plus operating budget that would use every dollar forecast to be available for spending.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council is expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council is expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.More >>