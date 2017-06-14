La. House approves budget plan

With the narrowest vote, lawmakers in the Louisiana House spurned their GOP leaders and backed a $28 billion-plus operating budget that would use every dollar forecast to be available for spending.

The vote was a blow to House Republican leaders, who wanted to withhold $100 million from the spending bill in anticipation that Louisiana's income predictions are too optimistic.

The House decision was a victory for Governor John Bel Edwards.

Fifty-six House members, including rank-and-file Republicans who voted with Democrats, agreed Wednesday, June 14 to a spending plan that looks largely like a version previously supported by state senators. It takes 53 votes for a bill to pass.

House GOP leaders' refusal to take up that Senate proposal helped cause the negotiation meltdown that forced lawmakers into a special legislative session.

The plan heads to the Senate Finance Committee Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

