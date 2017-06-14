Homeless Thibodaux man arrested after reportedly attacking woman who tried to wake him

The Thibodaux Police Department is reporting the arrest of a homeless man who reportedly attacked a woman, then stole her vehicle after she tried to wake him up from a nap.

Chad Anthony Ayzinne, 26, was arrested for simple battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two 17th JDC warrants for contempt of court for drug and traffic offenses. He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $30,500 bond.

Officials say on Tuesday, June 13 around 8 a.m., Ayzinne and the victim went to a business in the 400 block of N Canal Blvd. The victim reportedly allowed Ayzinne to sleep in her 2005 GMC Envoy while she went inside the business. She says when she returned, Ayzinne had moved into the driver's seat and had fallen asleep again.

When the victim attempted to wake Ayzinne, she says he became angry and threw something at her, striking her in the chest. She says he then slammed the door on her hand and drove away in the vehicle without her permission.

Police were called to the scene and began to search for the victim's vehicle. Officers were finally able to find the victim's vehicle abandoned in a parking lot of another business in the 500 block on Jackson St. Ayzinne was then located walking on E 7th St. Officials say he was taken into custody and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

