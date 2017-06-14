Thibodaux man being held on $250k bond for reportedly sexually assaulting juvenile

Officials with the Thibodaux Police Department have announced the arrest of a man for sexual battery of a juvenile.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue says David Thibodaux, 57, of Thibodaux, is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Officials say last Friday, June 9, it was reported to Thibodaux officials that a pre-teen juvenile has been sexually abused over a period of time. An investigation was launched, and it was discovered that Thibodaux reportedly sexually assaulted the victim on numerous occasions.

Officers then executed an arrest warrant for Thibodaux at his home and took him into custody on Tuesday, June 13.

Due to the victim's age and the nature of the crime, no further details will be released about the incident.

