WATCH LIVE: Two Alton Sterling items appear on EBR metro council agenda

The East Baton Rouge metro council is expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here for a live stream of the council meeting.

The meeting happens to fall on what would have been Sterling’s 38th birthday. Several members of the community are expected to attend a balloon release before the scheduled meeting.

The metro council meeting is expected to begin at 4 p.m. There are several other items on the council's agenda of note, including the introduction of a potential parish-wide smoking ban in public or enclosed places, concerns about the Council on Aging in EBR Parish, and a report on healthcare delivery for inmates in the parish.

WAFB has a crew scheduled to attend the meeting and we will be updating this story throughout the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.