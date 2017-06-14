Two Alton Sterling items appear on EBR metro council agenda

The East Baton Rouge metro council is expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.More >>
Lawmakers came into Wednesday’s session with very heavy hearts following the shooting of Steve Scalise in Virginia.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a missing man.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
Below are statements from government officials regarding the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from New Orleans.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Tennessee couple charged with bolting 5-year-old boy to floor.More >>
