Metro council votes to collect tax to benefit Council on Aging

The East Baton Rouge metro council voted 8-2 to levy a tax that will benefit the Council on Aging (COA). Voters approved this tax back in November of 2016.

The tax was for 2.25 mills. The council failed to adopt the tax back in mid-April, and several council members walked out of the meeting in anger, causing the vote to be delayed for 60 days.

The metro council also expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.

However, due to how much time was spent discussing issues related to the COA, the Sterling items were not addressed.

The metro council meeting began at 4 p.m. and ran the full fours hours allotted.

Council approves 8-2 to allocate $1.3 million to renovate new Council on Aging building on Main St. @WAFB @ScottieWAFB — Kiran Chawla (@Kiran_WAFB) June 14, 2017

The current COA building on Florida Blvd. is in bad condition. Prior to the vote, heated words were exchanged between Rep. C. Denise Marcelle and EBR councilman, Dwight Hudson.

“You made mention that it could have been used for drainage project. I just want to remind you that the money was approved for LMI, which is low to moderate income, during Gustav and Ike, and it has to be spent, a plan has to be in place by July 15,” said Marcelle.

“There is a way to do it, but I appreciate your comments,” said Hudson.

“OK, I appreciate you, but I just want to warn the council about spending money that the federal government has allocated for one thing and using it for another,” Marcelle replied.

“We made the decision to give this money to the Council on Aging and regardless to anything else, they need the building. We have invested a whole bunch of money in it already and of course this money could have been used for something else. We considered all of that when we voted on it. We decided to use it for that purpose and to do it differently now, it would not be a right thing to do,” said EBR councilwoman, Donna Collins-Lewis.

The council also voted to levy a 2 percent tax on hotel/motel rentals in the North Baton Rouge Development District, as well as measures for the metro council to have more oversight over the COA, requiring them to submit quarterly financials, video recordings of their meetings, and more training for their staff.

The full meeting can be watched below.

