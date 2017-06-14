Metro council votes to collect tax to benefit Council on Aging

The East Baton Rouge metro council voted 8-2 to levy a tax that will benefit the Council on Aging (COA). Voters approved this tax back in November of 2016.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council voted 8-2 to levy a tax that will benefit the Council on Aging (COA). Voters approved this tax back in November of 2016.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
On Wednesday, June 14, Governor John Bel Edwards signed many bills into new laws.More >>
On Wednesday, June 14, Governor John Bel Edwards signed many bills into new laws.More >>
President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday night, where Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is being treated for his injuries following the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.More >>
President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday night, where Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is being treated for his injuries following the shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.More >>
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that has impacted multiple people in the parish already.More >>
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that has impacted multiple people in the parish already.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two Livingston men following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning.More >>
The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.More >>
The Mirons had already prepared themselves to care for a special needs child, so when talk of building their family turned to adoption, they considered adopting a child with special needs.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>