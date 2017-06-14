WBRSO seeking missing man with mental condition requiring treatm - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WBRSO seeking missing man with mental condition requiring treatment last seen in Brusly

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Cedric Davis, 46 (Source: WBRSO) Cedric Davis, 46 (Source: WBRSO)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a missing man.

Cedric Davis, 46, was last seen leaving his house in Brusly on Friday, June 9. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Officials say Davis suffers from a mental condition that requires medical treatment. 

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts should call WBRSO at 225-343-9234 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

