WBRSO seeking missing man with mental condition requiring treatment last seen in Brusly

Officials with the Thibodaux Police Department have announced the arrest of a man for sexual battery of a juvenile.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council is expected to get an update from a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman on the status of the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling, as well as an update about the 911 call from that night from EMS officials.More >>
Lawmakers came into Wednesday’s session with very heavy hearts following the shooting of Steve Scalise in Virginia.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a missing man.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
