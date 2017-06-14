LOCATED: WBRSO finds man reported missing in Brusly

UPDATE: Officials say Cedric Davis has been located.

ORIGINAL: The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance finding a missing man.

Cedric Davis, 46, was last seen leaving his house in Brusly on Friday, June 9. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Davis suffers from a mental condition that requires medical treatment.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts should call WBRSO at 225-343-9234 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.