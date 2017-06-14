Report: Officials agreed on 39-day recreational red snapper season

Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters, according to reports.

Louisiana Sportsman magazine is reporting officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.

The magazine stated the season will start Friday, June 16 and end on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 4. It added the time includes fishing allowed on the Monday and Tuesday of the July 4th holiday weekend.

There was a meeting held Monday in which officials were expected to agree on a 27-day option, but the longer one was agreed upon.

