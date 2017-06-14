Officials agree on 39-day recreational red snapper season

Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters.

Officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.

The season will start Friday, June 16 and end on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 4. It added the time includes fishing allowed on the Monday and Tuesday of the July 4th holiday weekend.

There was a meeting held Monday in which officials were expected to agree on a 27-day option, but the longer one was agreed upon.

An agreement was made between the U.S. Department of Commerce and five Gulf states (Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas), says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"This was an easy decision. This is what Governor John Bel Edwards has said he wanted since my appointment. He wanted more days on the water for our anglers and the ability to get more red snapper. This does both. We're pleased with this agreement and thank all involved for helping make this happen," said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet.

State waters will be closed before September 4 if the catch limit is met, which is 14 percent of the overall Gulf catch. There will also be no fall season in state waters if the catch limit is met.

"If we manage this effort responsibly and stay within established conservation standards, we stand a better chance of gaining control of fishing for red snapper in federal waters in the future. With the cooperation of our anglers, we can make this happen," said Montoucet.

Red snapper fishing days are as follows:

June 16 - 18

June 23 - 25

June 30 - July 4

July 7 - 9

July 14 - 16

July 21 - 23

Aug. 4 - 6

Aug. 11 - 13

Aug. 18 - 20

Aug.25 - 27

Sept. 1 - 4

