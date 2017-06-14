Man killed during officer-involved shooting was out on bond for arrest during prior traffic stop

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, officials said. President Donald Trump said the suspect has died from his injuries.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, officials said. President Donald Trump said the suspect has died from his injuries.More >>
Below are statements from government officials regarding the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from New Orleans.More >>
Below are statements from government officials regarding the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from New Orleans.More >>
Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters, according to reports. Louisiana Sportsman magazine is reporting officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.More >>
Recreational fishermen will have more days to catch red snapper in federal waters, according to reports. Louisiana Sportsman magazine is reporting officials from Gulf Coast states and federal ones have agreed on a 39-day red snapper season.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>