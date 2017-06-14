Man killed during officer-involved shooting was out on bond for arrest during prior traffic stop

The man who was killed during a traffic stop by a Baton Rouge Police officer was out on bond for a recent arrest with similar circumstances to the shooting incident, according to court documents.

Jordan Frazier, 35, was arrested on March 8, 2017 for possession with the intent to distribute MDMA. The drugs were allegedly discovered during a traffic stop that happened on the same road less than three miles away from where the shooting occurred.

According to the probable cause report from that arrest, Frazier was driving in the 1900 block of N. Acadian W. when an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department claims to have witnessed him driving without "lights illuminating its license plate."

The officer conducted a traffic stop and allegedly asked Frazier for permission to search the vehicle. Frazier allegedly agreed to the search and the officer claims to have recovered a pill bottle with 58 MDMA pills in it.

Frazier was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond was set at $15,000.

Officials with the prison say Frasier posted bond and was released on March 14.

Fraiser was scheduled to appear in court on June 28 for an arraignment hearing in Judge Bonnie Jackson's courtroom.

Records show that Fraizer has had additional arrests going back as far as 2001.

