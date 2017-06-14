Event focused on long-term recovery after August flooding being held in Denham Springs

Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35.More >>
Below are statements from government officials regarding the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from New Orleans.More >>
Citizens of Denham Springs are invited to an open house where they will have the unique opportunity to express their own visions for their community’s future. Their ideas will be incorporated into the town’s plan for long-term recovery from last year’s flooding disaster. This event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 15, in the gym at Denham Springs Junior High, 401 Hatchell Lane. At the open house, people will visit several s...More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, officials said.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
