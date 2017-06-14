Event focused on long-term recovery after August flooding being held in Denham Springs

Information provided by FEMA

Citizens of Denham Springs are invited to an open house where they will have the unique opportunity to express their own visions for their community’s future. Their ideas will be incorporated into the town’s plan for long-term recovery from last year’s flooding disaster. This event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 15, in the gym at Denham Springs Junior High, 401 Hatchell Lane.

At the open house, people will visit several stations that represent different areas of community planning. Each station will have a topic board showing ideas that were already collected. Attendees can comment on those ideas, add their own and engage in one-on-one conversations. Cookies, coffee and water will be served.

“Devastation from the flooding has left Denham Springs undefeated, ready to plan for and build a better future,” Gerard Landry, mayor of Denham Springs, said. “Whether it’s more recreational opportunities for children and families, better housing options, improved transportation, attracting more businesses, building a better drainage system or other important options, this is everyone’s chance to be heard and to have their personal visions included.”

This meeting is the first of three. On July 13, citizens will discuss ideas collected at the first meeting. On the August 12 anniversary of the flooding, a list of projects will be handed out; people can vote on the ones they feel are most important.

Those who can’t make the June 15 meeting can still participate by offering their ideas on the DenhamStrong.com website or the Denham Strong Facebook page.

Organizations supporting this gathering include the City of Denham Springs, LA Spirit, Denham Strong team leadership, Restore Louisiana Small Business Loan Program, Restore LA Task Force, Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, Office of Community Development--Disaster Recovery Unit, Capital Region Planning Commission. Also, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be there to answer questions about flood insurance and flood plain management.