Statements from government officials regarding congressional baseball practice shooting

Below are statements from government officials regarding the shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from New Orleans.

At 10:30 a.m., Gov. John Bel Edwards held a moment of silence at the Louisiana State Capitol. After, he made a comment. regarding the incident.

At the same time, President Trump held a press conference.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump also released the following statement:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released this statement:

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser released this statement:

I ask all Louisianans and Americans to pray for my friend, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and all of those shot in today’s ridiculous and senseless shooting. Steve has been a great friend to my family and Louisiana throughout his years as a public servant. My utmost thanks and admiration goes to those members of the Capitol Police who bravely subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. This attack on our elected officials is an attack on our nation and each one of us, regardless of party. Let us all pray for a speedy recovery for everyone injured today and for peace throughout the world.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement:

My thoughts and prayers are with Steve as he has surgery and faces what will likely be months of recovery following the event’s that took place early this morning. Steve and I are former colleagues and great friends, having just had dinner earlier this week. He is an incredible public servant who not only serves our country in a leadership role in Congress, but also proudly represents the State of Louisiana. Additionally, I remain in prayer for the others who were shot. Though this situation is fluid, we have already heard of many acts of bravery in the midst of this tragedy. Like always, law enforcement officials were quick to act, risking their lives to protect others. Having served in Congress, I know firsthand what the Capitol Police did daily to keep the members of Congress safe. We are grateful for the swift actions that undoubtedly saved this event from being more heartbreaking.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus released the following statement:

In the wake of the recent and senseless shooting of United States Representative Steve Scalise - LA (Rep.), House Majority Whip and four other wounded individuals - the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus offers its prayers to the shooting victims and their families. 'Today is another sad day in the American landscape where tragedy strikes and a gun is involved and innocent people are hurt and injured as a result of it,' said LLBC Chairman Joseph Bouie, Jr. Again, on behalf of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, we extend our heartfelt prayers to the Scalise family and the families of the other injured in the shooting.

Chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party Senator Karen Carter Peterson released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened and troubled that anyone would inflict terror on public servants. Steve Scalise is my friend and former state legislative colleague. My heart goes out to him, the other victims involved, his family, and the brave law enforcement officers injured in this tragic incident. The upcoming congressional ballgame that he and others were practicing for is one of few occasions that bring Democrats and Republicans together. I know personally that Steve and I share a core philosophy of standing up and fighting hard for what you believe in. He's strong and I look forward to his full recovery.

Several Louisiana officials took to Twitter to comment on the shooting.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 14, 2017

Our hearts are heavy. Please pray for @SteveScalise and the others involved in this morning's shooting. — L A G O P (@lagop) June 14, 2017

This is unspeakable. I am praying for my friend and colleague @SteveScalise and his family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

In awe of the heroics shown by my colleagues in the House & Senate as well as the brave men & woman of @CapitolPolice — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

As we wait for facts to be learned-our prayers are with those injured. Louisiana especially lifts up in prayer @SteveScalise and his family. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) June 14, 2017

Saddened by the horrific news from GOP baseball practice. My prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol police officers,&staff — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) June 14, 2017

Our prayers are with @SteveScalise Jennifer & the families of everyone injured in this sad, senseless act. Praying for full recovery! — Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) June 14, 2017

I pray for Rep. Scalise’s recovery & others affected by the shooter. Capitol Police are to be commended for their swift, effective response. — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) June 14, 2017

