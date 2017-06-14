WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise shot in Virginia; suspect in custody

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Scalise is from New Orleans.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. He added the shooter was "taken down." Police officials confirmed a suspect was taken into custody. CBS News has confirmed the shooter is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation around 10:30 a.m.

The Alexandria Police Department reported five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police officials added none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the city is safe. Police Chief Michael Brown said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. He added the FBI will be taking over the investigation. A spokesman with the FBI said it is too early in the investigation to say if this was an act of terrorism or whether members of Congress were being directly targeted in the shooting.

According to a statement released by Scalise's office, the congressman was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and underwent surgery. The statement added he was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone prior to surgery. CBS News reported shortly before 10 a.m. that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Scalise was out of surgery.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump also released the following statement:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released this statement:

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement:

My thoughts and prayers are with Steve as he has surgery and faces what will likely be months of recovery following the event’s that took place early this morning. Steve and I are former colleagues and great friends, having just had dinner earlier this week. He is an incredible public servant who not only serves our country in a leadership role in Congress, but also proudly represents the State of Louisiana. Additionally, I remain in prayer for the others who were shot. Though this situation is fluid, we have already heard of many acts of bravery in the midst of this tragedy. Like always, law enforcement officials were quick to act, risking their lives to protect others. Having served in Congress, I know firsthand what the Capitol Police did daily to keep the members of Congress safe. We are grateful for the swift actions that undoubtedly saved this event from being more heartbreaking.

Several Louisiana officials took to Twitter to comment on the shooting.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 14, 2017

Our hearts are heavy. Please pray for @SteveScalise and the others involved in this morning's shooting. — L A G O P (@lagop) June 14, 2017

This is unspeakable. I am praying for my friend and colleague @SteveScalise and his family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

In awe of the heroics shown by my colleagues in the House & Senate as well as the brave men & woman of @CapitolPolice — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

As we wait for facts to be learned-our prayers are with those injured. Louisiana especially lifts up in prayer @SteveScalise and his family. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) June 14, 2017

Saddened by the horrific news from GOP baseball practice. My prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol police officers,&staff — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) June 14, 2017

Our prayers are with @SteveScalise Jennifer & the families of everyone injured in this sad, senseless act. Praying for full recovery! — Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) June 14, 2017

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

