WATCH LIVE: La. Congressman Steve Scalise shot in Virginia

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Scalise is from New Orleans.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. He added the shooter was "taken down."

The Alexandria Police Department reported five people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A member of Congressman Garret Graves' staff said Scalise will be okay and that Graves was not at the baseball practice.

Police officials added none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump also released the following statement:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Gov. John Bel Edwards released this statement:

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise — Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 14, 2017

This is unspeakable. I am praying for my friend and colleague @SteveScalise and his family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

As we wait for facts to be learned-our prayers are with those injured. Louisiana especially lifts up in prayer @SteveScalise and his family. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) June 14, 2017

Saddened by the horrific news from GOP baseball practice. My prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol police officers,&staff — Rep Cedric Richmond (@RepRichmond) June 14, 2017

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

