Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise in critical condition after Virginia shooting; suspect dead

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

RELATED: GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise among victims in 'critical' condition

According to a statement released by Scalise's office, the congressman was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and underwent surgery. The statement added he was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone prior to surgery. CBS News reported shortly before 10 a.m. that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Scalise was out of surgery.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. The shooter is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

Click the image below for complete coverage of the shooting

Scalise represents the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined members of the Louisiana Legislature and the public in a prayer for Congressman Scalise in the Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda. The governor also spoke during the gathering.

RELATED: Statements from government officials regarding congressional baseball practice shooting

The Alexandria Police Department reported five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the city is safe.

Police Chief Michael Brown said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. He added the FBI will be taking over the investigation. A spokesman with the FBI said it is too early in the investigation to say if this was an act of terrorism or whether members of Congress were being directly targeted in the shooting.

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WAFB. All rights reserved.