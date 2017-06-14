Congressman Scalise undergoes another surgery; hospital says he has improved in last 24 hrs

Congressman Steve Scalise had surgery again at a Washington, D.C. hospital Thursday.

The hospital released a statement in regards to Scalise's condition Thursday night. The statement reads:

Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg. He remains in critical condition, but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations, and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates.

President Donald Trump said that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's condition is more difficult than people first realized. He added Scalise is "in some trouble."

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Gunman opens fire at GOP baseball practice

WVUE-TV reported former Louisiana Congressman Bob Livingston is saying it's going to be a tough road ahead for Scalise, who underwent additional surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The bullet reportedly pierced his hip during the baseball practice and may have done a lot of damage. The hospital said he's had to have a number of transfusions.

The hospital released an update on Scalise's condition Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. The statement reads:

Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates.

Scalise's wife, Jennifer, has been by his side, as Trump and others stopped by to pay visits.

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night. Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added, "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble."

Trump also credited the congressman for bringing people together.

"Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country," he said.

Livingston said Scalise is in the fight of his life.

"Steve's condition is serious," Livingston said. "I hope the nation is praying for him and all the victims. It could've been worse if it wasn't for the brave police."

The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled. Republicans and Democrats playing in Thursday night's charity baseball game will be wearing LSU gear in honor of Congressman Steve Scalise. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. Central.

LSU officials said the university sent t-shirts, hats, towels, and other items for congressional members to wear for the game to show support for Scalise.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise today," LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri said before the team left for Omaha. "Hopefully he's recovering well. We sent up some t-shirts and hats for all the legislators that will be playing in the baseball game today in Washington. They are going to all wear LSU hats in honor of Steve and I think that's a wonderful thing. So we sent some stuff up there and hope Steve has a quick and full recovery."

RELATED: Game on: Tragedy won't stop annual baseball game

The shooting that injured Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and others is reverberating in our nation's capital, where lawmakers are coming together in a rare sign of solidarity. Prayers and moments of silence are being held for the victims of the shooting, as lawmakers call for each other to put aside partisan differences, even if only for a minute.

"It absolutely needs to be something we learn from," US Rep. Garret Graves said. "The bond we share, that we share as Americans, is much greater than the politics we disagree with and we've got to base everything upon that foundation of being Americans first."

"We have to consider each other first as children of God, second as Americans, and work to serve country and each other," US Sen. Bill Cassidy added. "We may disagree, we may agree to disagree, but that doesn't excuse violence."

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined members of the Louisiana Legislature and the public in a prayer for Congressman Scalise in the Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda Wednesday morning. The governor also spoke during the gathering.

RELATED: Statements from government officials regarding congressional baseball practice shooting

Witnesses on scene said it was one step away from a massacre.

"It's been reported this is a political hate crime," US Sen. John Kennedy explained. "I hope to God that the FBI investigates it, the Secret Service, and they find out it’s not true. Because if it is true, we've hit a new low in America."

"We've got to learn how to work together. How what's going on right now is entirely unconstructive and it's an environment where you can't get things done," Graves added.

President Trump saluted the Capitol police officers injured in the attack. He says, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.

The shooter is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

Videos claiming to be recorded during the shooting have started to appear online. WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS AND IT HAS NOT BEEN EDITED FOR LANGUAGE.

Scalise represents the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press, WAFB and WVUE. All rights reserved.