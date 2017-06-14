AP: President says Scalise's condition 'more difficult' than first thought; LSU sends gear for congressional baseball game

President Donald Trump said that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise's condition is more difficult than people first realized. And he says Scalise is "in some trouble."

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Gunman opens fire at GOP baseball practice

The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled, in spite of that violent attack against lawmakers. Republicans and Democrats playing in Thursday night's charity baseball game will be wearing LSU gear in honor of Congressman Steve Scalise, who is still in critical condition after being shot at a practice for that game. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 Central.

LSU officials said the university sent t-shirts, hats, towels, and other items for congressional members to wear for the game to show support for Scalise.

"We are grateful to Congress for thinking of Rep. Steve Scalise during this difficult time and recognizing him by wearing LSU gear in support of his recovery," LSU President F. King Alexander said. "Rep. Scalise is a proud LSU alumnus and great supporter of the university, and we are proud to help out even in this small way. The thoughts and prayers of the entire LSU community are with Rep. Scalise, his family and all of those injured."

"The entire LSU Board of Supervisors stands united with our nation, our state and the entire LSU family in extending our thoughts and prayers to Congressman Steve Scalise at this critical time," LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Scott Ballard added. "Congressman Scalise is a proud LSU alumnus, and we pray for his full and complete recovery."

RELATED: Game on: Tragedy won't stop annual baseball game

The shooting that injured Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and others is reverberating in our nation's capital, where lawmakers are coming together in a rare sign of solidarity. Prayers and moments of silence are being held for the victims of the shooting, as lawmakers call for each other to put aside partisan differences, even if only for a minute.

"It absolutely needs to be something we learn from," US Rep. Garret Graves said. "The bond we share, that we share as Americans, is much greater than the politics we disagree with and we've got to base everything upon that foundation of being Americans first."

"We have to consider each other first as children of God, second as Americans, and work to serve country and each other," US Sen. Bill Cassidy added. "We may disagree, we may agree to disagree, but that doesn't excuse violence."

Witnesses on scene said it was one step away from a massacre.

"It's been reported this is a political hate crime," US Sen. John Kennedy explained. "I hope to God that the FBI investigates it, the Secret Service, and they find out it’s not true. Because if it is true, we've hit a new low in America."

"We've got to learn how to work together. How what's going on right now is entirely unconstructive and it's an environment where you can't get things done," Graves added.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana remains in critical condition after he was was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice, according to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The president paid a visit to Scalise on Wednesday night, meeting with Scalise's family and sitting by the congressman's bedside. Trump said Scalise "continues his very brave fight," but added: "it's been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He's in some trouble." Trump also credited the congressman for bringing people together. He said: "Steve in his own way may have brought some unity to our long-divided country."

He's also saluting the Capitol police officers injured in the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice. He says, "They ran right into the fire" and saved a lot of lives.

The hospital released an update on Scalise's condition Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. The statement read:

Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet traveled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates.

According to a statement released by Scalise's office, the congressman was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center and underwent surgery. The statement added he was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone prior to surgery. CBS News reported shortly before 10 a.m. that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Scalise was out of surgery.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers. The shooter is identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

Videos claiming to be recorded during the shooting have started to appear online. WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS AND IT HAS NOT BEEN EDITED FOR LANGUAGE.

Scalise represents the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined members of the Louisiana Legislature and the public in a prayer for Congressman Scalise in the Louisiana State Capitol Rotunda. The governor also spoke during the gathering.

RELATED: Statements from government officials regarding congressional baseball practice shooting

The Alexandria Police Department reported five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, but the city is safe.

Police Chief Michael Brown said the shooting happened just after 7 a.m. He added the FBI will be taking over the investigation. A spokesman with the FBI said it is too early in the investigation to say if this was an act of terrorism or whether members of Congress were being directly targeted in the shooting.

The team roster shows Scalise was the only member of the Louisiana congressional delegation at the practice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press and WAFB. All rights reserved.