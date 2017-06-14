BRFD: Arsonist sought after fire destroys Tecumseh St. home

Investigators are searching for the person who intentionally started a fire that destroyed a home late Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Tecumseh Street just before midnight.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have determined arson was the cause of the fire.

He added firefighters reported seeing flames shooting from the front of the house when they arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department at 354-1419.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.