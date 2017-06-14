BRFD: Arsonist sought after fire destroys Tecumseh St. home

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway between Claycut Road and Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway between Claycut Road and Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.More >>
Investigators are searching for the person who intentionally started a fire that destroyed a home late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Tecumseh Street just before midnight.More >>
Investigators are searching for the person who intentionally started a fire that destroyed a home late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Tecumseh Street just before midnight.More >>
The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.More >>
The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.More >>
A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while running from shots he heard, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while running from shots he heard, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>