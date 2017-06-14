LSP investigates deadly shooting involving BRPD officers; coroner identifies man who was shot

The vehicle that was pulled over before the shooting was towed away from the scene hours after the shooting. (Source: WAFB)

Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the man who died as Jordan Frazier, 35. He added Frazier died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway between Claycut Road and Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department pulled over a vehicle and at some point, the passenger got out of the vehicle with a gun and was shot.

Lee added the officers were not injured. Witnesses reported hearing five or six shots.

South Acadian Thruway was shut down in both directions while investigators worked the scene. All lanes were reopened around 5:15 a.m.

According to Lee, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab was also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.