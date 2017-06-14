LSP investigates deadly shooting involving BRPD officers

Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway near Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department pulled over a vehicle and at some point, the passenger got out of the vehicle with a gun and was shot.

He added the officers were not injured and the passenger with the gun is dead. The suspect's name has not been released.

South Acadian Thruway is shut down in both directions while investigators work the scene.

According to Lee, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab was also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

