BRPD investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on S Acadian

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.

The shooting happened on S Acadian Thwy. near Broussard just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner is on the scene.

It appears the suspect's vehicle ran off the road somehow. Sources say no officers were injured in the incident.

S Acadian is shut down in both directions while officers work the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

