BRPD investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on S Acadian

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m.More >>
The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.More >>
A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while running from shots he heard, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards has named Col. Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.More >>
One man is dead after officials with Louisiana State Police say deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant in Cade.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
