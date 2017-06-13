WBRSO: Man reportedly shot in between legs while running from shots he heard

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while running from shots he heard, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Erwinville at 11332 Maple St.

Details are still limited at this time, but the the victim says he was shot in between both legs while running from shots he heard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.