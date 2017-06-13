LSP: Man reportedly armed with gun killed by deputies in Cade

Governor John Bel Edwards has named Col. Kevin Reeves as superintendent of Louisiana State Police.More >>
One man is dead after officials with Louisiana State Police say deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant in Cade.
East Baton Rouge Parish EMS was recently honored by the American Heart Association and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International for outstanding service.
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 13.
A solution to Louisiana's flood problems could be on the horizon. The Louisiana legislature has approved a bill aimed at preventing another catastrophe like the August 2016 flood.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time that I'm capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.
Police believe George Brinkman is responsible for five murders and a police standoff that spanned several days and a more than 50-mile span.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD's attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.
