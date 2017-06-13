LSP: Man reportedly armed with gun killed by deputies in Cade

One man is dead after officials with Louisiana State Police say deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant in Cade.

According to LSP officials, just after 10 p.m. on Monday, June 12, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office requested LSP detectives investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cade. The initial investigation revealed that St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man at a home on Duchamp Rd. near LA 182.

Officials say while trying to serve the warrant, deputies encountered a man armed with a gun. They say shots were fired at the man, and he was struck and wounded. The man was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing. LSP detectives say they are working diligently to collect all the facts surrounding the situation.

