LSP identifies man reportedly armed with gun killed by deputies in St. Martin Parish

One man is dead after officials with Louisiana State Police said sheriff's deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Troopers identified him as Avery Metrejean, 35, of Morgan City.

According to LSP officials, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office requested LSP detectives investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cade just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

The initial investigation revealed that SMPSO deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a man at a home on Duchamp Road near LA 182.

Officials said while trying to serve the warrant, deputies encountered Metrejean armed with a gun. They say shots were fired at Metrejean and he was hit. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

