East Baton Rouge Parish EMS honored by AHA, international organization

East Baton Rouge Parish EMS was recently honored by the American Heart Association and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International for outstanding service.

"I am extremely proud of our EMS professionals here in East Baton Rouge Parish. These men and women selflessly provide optimum care for the citizens of this community, who are sometimes in the worst conditions of their lives. Our EMS team fully deserves accolades for all that they do," said Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome.

East Baton Rouge Parish EMS received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for instituting quality improvement measures for patients who have severe heart attacks. AHA says more than 250,000 people every year experience the deadliest type of heart attack, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. To prevent death from this type of attack, it's critical to restore blood flow as soon as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by administering blood clot-busting medication.

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International gave East Baton Rouge Parish EMS its "Team of the Year" award. The East Baton Rouge EMS team demonstrated the highest level of professional behavior and outstanding performance in the line of duty to achieve this award.

Awards winners will be recognized in Denver, Colorado in August.

