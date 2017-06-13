Kennedy bill aims to renew National Flood Insurance Program for 6 years

A solution to Louisiana's flood problems could be on the horizon. The Louisiana legislature has approved a bill aimed at preventing another catastrophe like the August 2016 flood.More >>
More than 5 million homes and businesses are covered by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), and nearly half a million of those are in Louisiana. With the program set to expire September 30, Congress is looking at options to extend and improve it.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 13.More >>
Almost two years after the murder of a man in New Roads, his family is wanting to know when his accused killers will see their day in court.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man who is accused of robbing the Circle K on Perkins Rd. on Monday.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
