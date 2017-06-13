Michael Papierski selected in the 9th Round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros

LSU catcher Michael Papierski was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Houston Astros.

The junior from Lemont, IL, was the 271st pick of the draft. He is hitting .260 this season with eight home runs, six doubles and 34 RBI.

Papierski was selected in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Papierski and the Tigers travel to Omaha to face the Florida State Seminoles Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

