BRPD searching for man armed with knife who reportedly robbed Circle K on Perkins

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man who is accused of robbing the Circle K on Perkins Rd. on Monday.

BRPD officials say the suspect entered the Circle K, located at 3030 Perkins Rd., around 8 p.m. on June 11 and approached the front counter with several items, posing as a customer. As the employee was ringing up the items, officials say the suspect took out a knife and demanded money from the register. The suspect then obtained an undisclosed amount of money, along with the items, and fled the store.

There were no reported injuries related to the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a red jacket, and a black hat.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

