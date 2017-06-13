Jared Poche' picked in 9th round of MLB Draft by Oakland A's

LSU pitcher Jared Poche' was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland A's.

Poche' the 261st player selected in the draft, is 10-3 this season with a 3.42 ERA.

The senior from Lutcher, LA, has 67 strikeouts in 97.1 innings pitched this year and opponents are hitting only .231 against the lefty.

Poche' was drafted in the 14th round in 2016 by the San Diego Padres, but opted to come back to LSU for his senior season.

