DOTD announces successful design proposal for widening I-10 in EBR, Ascension Parishes

Tuesday, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn Wilson announced the successful proposer for the I-10 widening project on I-10.

James Construction Group, llc. will widen I-10 from four to six lanes east of Highland Rd. to LA 73. Construction is expected to begin in early 2018.

"Today is another demonstration of how DOTD can deliver meaningful enhancements to our transportation system when we have the dollars to do it. This project has major benefits to the state and I am proud to be delivering it in this innovative and efficient manner," said Wilson.

The $72 million project is being funded by a combination of federal and state money, including over $40 million in congressionally authorized repurposed earmarks. The project was originally anticipated to cost $60 million, but was increased to $72 million to maximize the future utility of Highland Rd. However, improvements to Highland Rd. are unfunded and not a part of this project.

"We are moving the boundaries of innovation to deliver important projects for Louisiana, but this project is only one of many that are desperately needed to enhance the I-10 freight corridor. Our financial means are very limited compared to our need, but we will continue to use every tool at its disposal to deliver what we can," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

James Construction Group estimates the project will take about two and a half years. The project will also include the replacement of the LA 42 overpass.

