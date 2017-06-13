Cole Freeman drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 4th round

LSU second baseman Cole Freeman was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals.

Freeman, the 133rd pick of the draft, leads the Tigers with a .327 batting average. He has 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 stolen bases.

The senior from Lakeshore High School in Mandeville, was picked in the eighteenth round of the 2016 draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but opted to return to LSU for the 2017 season.

Freeman and the Tigers will meet Florida State at 7 p.m. Saturday in the College World Series.

