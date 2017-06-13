Trio faces charges for allegedly trying to get drugs into jail

A man and two women are accused of trying to smuggle drugs into a south Louisiana jail, according to officials.

The Morgan City Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Harrigan, 24

Samantha Landreneau, 24

Kayla Aucoin, 23

Police said all three suspects are from Morgan City.

According to investigators, officers with the Morgan City Police Department Jail were tipped off on June 4 that a package containing illegal materials was possibly going to make its way into the facility. Officials said a search of the grounds turned up a package containing what they believe to be marijuana and tobacco products.

Investigators stated they uncovered evidence linking Landreneau and Aucoin, who happened to be locked up at the jail, to a conspiracy to get the package into the jail. The pair was re-arrested Monday afternoon.

Authorities added an arrest warrant was issued for Harrigan’s arrest and he was taken into custody a couple of hours after the two women.

All three were booked into the Morgan City Jail on charges of criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and criminal conspiracy to possession of marijuana.

Harrigan faces additional charges of criminal conspiracy to distribute marijuana and violation of uniform CDS law (drug-free zone).

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

