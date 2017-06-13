West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter tr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter training Friday

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting active shooter training Friday evening.

The training will be going on from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the West Feliciana Parish Hospital. Residents should be advised there will be a number of first response vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, sheriff's units, police cars, and more, around the hospital during that time.

First responders will be dressed in full tactical gear, but residents should not be alarmed; it's all part of the training. Anyone with questions or concerns should call 225-784-3136.

