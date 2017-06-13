Kramer Robertson goes to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 4th round of 2017 MLB Draft

LSU senior shortstop Kramer Robertson was selected Tuesday in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Robertson was taken No. 124 overall.

The McGregor, Texas, native was a 2017 third-team All-America and second-team All-SEC selection. He batted .319 this season with 18 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 43 RBI, 83 runs, and eight stolen bases.

Robertson is batting .378 over the last 23 games. In that span he has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 RBI, and 36 runs.

Robertson stayed at LSU for his senior year after being selected in the 32nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.

